Malcolm Young's Song Jams AC/DC Classics With Tribute Band

Ross first hit the stage to share lead vocals on AC/DC's 1975 blues tune, "The Jack", before the lineup delivered "Whole Lotta Rosie" from 1977's "Let There Be Rock."

The December 16 tribute appearance by Ross came a month after Malcolm passed away on November 18 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with dementia, and just two weeks after the guitarist was honored by family, friends and fans during a service at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on November 28. Watch the performacnes here.