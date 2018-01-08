Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced

Artists scheduled to perform at the memorial include Alison Krauss with Street Corner Symphony, Ricky Skaggs, Brenda Lee, Jamey Johnson, Collin Raye, Daryle Singletary, Lorrie Morgan, Ira Dean, Ray Stevens, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.

The late singer's children, Pam Tillis, Sonny Tillis and Carrie April Tillis, are also slated to take the stage. Tillis' band, the Statesiders, will accompany some of the performances (via Tennessean). Read more here.