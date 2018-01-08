Scum Of The Earth Return With Brand New Song and Video

Riggs had the following to say, "2017 marks the bands 13th year anniversary, and a new song and video seem to be in order. I was thinking about all the years spent recording new material ( spending several months writing and recording ) to go on tour and only play three songs off the new album, because everyone wants to hear the songs they are more familiar with.

This makes more sense to us and we can constantly be out playing new material that people have heard. Releasing it ourselves and talking to the fans at the shows, we can adjust as needed.

"More new songs and videos are on the way ... Cheers ! And here's to 13 more!" Watch the video here.