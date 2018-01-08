The Eagles Add More Dates To North American Tour

The group are now scheduled to perform the additional shows in Salt Lake City, UT (May 3), Portland, OR (May 5), Spokane, WA (May 8) and Phoenix, AZ (Sep 8).

The tour sees Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit joined by the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, and country star Vince Gill in the lineup following their first shows together in 2017. See the dates here.