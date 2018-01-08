U2's Bono Pens Magazine Essay For Women's Rights

"I say it seemed obvious to me, but if I'm honest, it didn't always," Bono reveals in the piece. "I have been home-schooled on this issue in a very powerful way by my wife Ali and our two daughters (Jordan and Eve)."

The singer talks about the conversation in his household back in 2016 when he was recognized as Glamour magazine's first Man of the Year along with their annual selection of Women of the Year.

"Jordan reminds me, there is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunity as men. Nowhere," he writes. "Which has something to do with the fact that around the world, there are 130 million girls who are not in school. That's so many girls that, if they made up their own country, it would be bigger in population than Germany or Japan." Read more here.