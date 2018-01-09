|
Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'
.
(Radio.com) Football fans who tuned into Saturday night's (January 6) NFL playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams heard a snippet of a brand new song from Carrie Underwood. The song, titled "The Champion," was written by Underwood exclusively for the Super Bowl. In an interview last year with Variety, it was revealed that Underwood wrote the song at the urging of Sunday Night Football's executive producer, Fred Gaudelli. "I think it's going to become a sports anthem," Gaudelli told Variety. "It's going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years." The empowering anthem has Underwood belting the lyrics, "I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable," alongside slick beats. While the full song has yet to be played, Underwood's husband Mike Fisher got an early preview. "My husband loved it," Underworld says of Fisher, who played with NHL team the Nashville Predators before retiring after last season. "He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like 'I want everyone to hear it!' and I had to tell him, 'You can't do that. You can't play it in the locker room. I'm sorry.' But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track." "The Champion" will arrive on Jan. 12. Listen to the preview here.
