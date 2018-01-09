Chester Bennington Fans Asked to Not Leave Tributes At Family Home

Bennington's widow Talinda re-tweeted a message to that effect from a WBR staffer and assured fans that they would still receive the items. She explained that there are currently new tenants in the house, and revealed that a special tribute is planned for Chester's birthday, which is March 20.

"Please go to Warner Bros Records as a place for memorial for @ChesterBe. We will have a special memorial for his birthday but we are still trying to figure out the details. Thank you for all of your love & support," she wrote. "Our family will receive all of your cards and gifts still. And we deeply appreciate them."

"We have moved into a new home…and the well meaning fans that still come to the house, are disturbing our tenants. We (our family & the band) are deciding on the best place for a permanent memorial. It's a big decision and your respect & patience is appreciated. We love you all." See the tweets here.