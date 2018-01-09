Eminem Fires Back at 'Revival' Critics With Remix

"Y'all saw the tracklist and had a fit," Em spits. "Before you heard it/So you formed your verdict/While you sat with your arms crossed/Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs."

"Revival's wack, I don't like the zombie track…/Where's all the content at?/What's with all the conscious rap?/Pink, Beyonce this, and Kehlani that/I just add it to the fuel in my rocket pack," he adds later in the track. Listen to the very NSFW "Chloraseptic" remix here.