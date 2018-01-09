Gogol Bordello and Regina Spektor Unplug For New Track

Vocalist Eugene Hutz had this to say about "Seekers And Finders (Acoustic)": "It's the duet of the wandering Jew and the roaming gypsy by the campfire, which we represent most perfectly."

The new unplugged track comes as the band prepares to hit the road next month for a West Coast tour which will be kicking off on February 18th at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC.

The short trek also includes a two night stand at the Fillmore in San Francisco on February 27th and 28th and will be wrapping up on March 5th in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theater. See the dates and listen to the new song below:

Tour Dates:

2/18 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

2/19 Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

2/20 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

2/21 Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

2/23 Midtown Ballroom - Bend, OR

2/24 Senator Theatre - Chico, CA

2/26 The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

2/27 The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

2/28 The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

3/2 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

3/3 The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

3/5 Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA