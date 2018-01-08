|
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief
.
(Radio.com) While most of Hollywood was wrapped in the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez were in Puerto Rico working on hurricane relief. The couple visited the hurricane ravaged island to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, which will assist health centers providing care to underserved communities still reeling from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria. At a press conference announcing the fund, Lopez, who was wearing black, also spoke about the Time's Up movement and her support for equal treatment of women in Puerto Rico. "We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort," she said. "Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. A lot of the women with hashtag #timesup are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment. And I stand here today in black doing the same, from far away. It's the same here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally." After the press conference, Lopez and Rodriguez stuck around to dance to plena, "an Afro-Indigenous and highly syncopated rhythmic music rooted in oral tradition," according to Billboard. "Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn't dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens," Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring. See footage of the couple's visit to Puerto Rico here.
The couple visited the hurricane ravaged island to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, which will assist health centers providing care to underserved communities still reeling from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria.
At a press conference announcing the fund, Lopez, who was wearing black, also spoke about the Time's Up movement and her support for equal treatment of women in Puerto Rico.
"We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort," she said. "Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. A lot of the women with hashtag #timesup are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment. And I stand here today in black doing the same, from far away. It's the same here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally."
After the press conference, Lopez and Rodriguez stuck around to dance to plena, "an Afro-Indigenous and highly syncopated rhythmic music rooted in oral tradition," according to Billboard.
"Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn't dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens," Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring. See footage of the couple's visit to Puerto Rico here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Moody Blues Icon Ray Thomas Dead at 76
• Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event
• Radiohead Sue Pop Star Lana Del Rey Over 'Creep' Similarity
• David Bowie's Birthday Celebrated With Demo Release
• Early Nirvana Demos Streaming Online
• Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour
• Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour
• Umphrey's McGee Streaming New Song 'Looks'
• Chester Bennington Fans Asked to Not Leave Tributes At Family Home
• Gogol Bordello and Regina Spektor Unplug For New Track
• Franz Ferdinand Reveal New Song 'Feel The Love Go'
• Talking Heads' David Byrne Announces New Solo
• Nine Inch Nails Video Director Eric Zimmerman Releasing Feature Film
• State of Illusion Release 'Blind' Video
• Singled Out: Phillip Broussard's Best Friend
• Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl
• Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'
• Loretta Lynn Falls And Breaks Her Hip
• Eminem Fires Back at 'Revival' Critics With Remix
• Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki Release 'All Night' Video
• Maren Morris The Honorary Chairwoman For Texas Music Project
• Sia And Julia Michaels Lead 'Fifty Shades Freed' Soundtrack
• Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief
• The Weeknd Severs Ties with H&M Over Controversial Ad
• Kelly Clarkson and Steve Carell Share '40-Year-Old Virgin' Moment
• Vance Joy Talks 'Nation of Two' Taylor Swift, Skateboarding and More
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Post Video of Twins Kicking
• Mariah Carey Stole Meryl Streep's Seat At Golden Globes
• Country Star Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement
• Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.