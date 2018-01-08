Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Post Video of Twins Kicking
01-08-2018
.
Lady Antebellum

(Radio.com) It's the wonder of life. And it's got quite a kick. Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott is pregnant with twin girls, and the singer has shared a remarkable video showing the babies kicking in her womb.

"Baby Ninjas," Scott captioned the Instagram post. "I'm still absolutely floored by the fact that we are created to carry life, and that they MOVE like this within us.

"As I'm nearing the end of carrying these two precious little girls, I'm trying to soak up these (slightly less uncomfortable) moments that I will miss and try to hold in my heart forever." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

