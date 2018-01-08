Mariah Carey Stole Meryl Streep's Seat At Golden Globes

While Carey didn't go home with an award for her song "The Star" from the movie of the same name, she left with a story she'll be telling for years to come; she stole Meryl Streep's seat!

Carey was delayed by a trip to the bathroom during a commercial break and grabbed the first seat she saw when she returned. Unfortunately for the singer, the seat happened to be reserved for a very famous actress.

"Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break," she tweeted. "Took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…"

The pop diva profusely apologized to the legendary actress: "Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! You can take my seat any time!"