Nine Inch Nails Video Director Eric Zimmerman Releasing Feature Film
Director Eric Zimmerman--responsible for Nine Inch Nails' "Down in It" and "Head Like a Hole," and Soundgarden's "Jesus Christ Pose" and "Rusty Cage," has announced the release of his feature film Caller ID Entity. Based on actual phone messages and testimonials, this sci-fi movie explores phenomena from victims of mind control research and features James Duval, Nathan Bexton, Denny Kirkwood, Douchan Gersi, Triton B. King, Carrie Hayes, Roxy Saint, Elissa Dowling, with John Cho and Peter Greene. Zimmerman's film debut will be released via ITN Distribution. Watch the trailer here. Zimmerman had this to say "This movie was inspired by real-life phone messages I received from an anonymous woman. The messages are very disturbing, and I imagined what the story behind them could be. As I investigated further, I discovered a whole underground network of psychological torture, victims of mind control experimentation. Everything in the movie is based on real messages and victim testimonials. It makes you wonder where this technology is really going in the near future. "To reverse-engineer a story from actual phone messages is a different approach to making a movie. I'm not sure if its ever been done before. The style also reflects the fragmentation and paranoia of having your brain hacked. This project, though challenging, inspired all of us to push beyond the limits of the traditional film-making process." The film is set to a soundtrack featuring music from Scanner, New World Revolution, Lenka Morávková, Igor Amokian, Jeff Boynton, VJ Avant, John D. Norten, Trash Deity, Acucrack, Lab Report, Missions, DJ Swamp, and more.
