Sia And Julia Michaels Lead 'Fifty Shades Freed' Soundtrack

Sia, Julia Michaels, Bishop Briggs, Dua Lipa and Hailee Steinfeld are just some of the artists who will join Liam Payne and Rita Ora on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated third movie in the Fifty Shades series.

Jessie J, Danny Elfman, Jacob Banks Miike Snow are also among the acts featured on the album. Actor Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies, will also contribute to the soundtrack with his take on Paul McCartney's 1970 hit, "Maybe I'm Amazed." See the full tracklist here.