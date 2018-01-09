|
Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works
.
(hennemusic) Bassist Michael Anthony has confirmed that a documentary about his former band, Van Halen, is in production. Few details about the production are known at this time, including the possible participation of other past and current Van Halen members as 2018 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the group's groundbreaking self-titled debut album. "Filmed an interview today for a Van Halen documentary in the works," Anthony posted on Instagram on January 6. "Brought up many great memories! I'll let you all know when it will air. Cameraman John on the left worked video camera on our monsters of rock tour with AC/DC in Europe!" Anthony joined Van Halen in 1974 and appeared on the band's albums and tours through 2004, when he was removed from the lineup by guitarist Eddie Van Halen because he remained friendly with Sammy Hagar after the singer's stint in the band. The bassist joined the group's ill-fated 2004 reunion trek with Hagar only after taking a pay cut and signing away his rights to any future use of the VH brand name in a business move by the guitarist. Read more here.
