AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced

The Music reports Melbourne AC/DC cover band Whole Lotta Rosie has gathered a collection of Australian pub rock icons to celebrate Young's life and legacy at the city's Corner Hotel on Saturday, February 17 - 43 years to the day that AC/DC released their debut album, "High Voltage", in 1975

Various members of The Jimmy Barnes Band, The Suzi Quattro Band, Powderfinger, Rose Tattoo, The Screaming Jets, The Angels and Electric Mary are among the rockers set to perform classic tracks from AC/DC as a salute to the fallen legend.

All proceeds from the show will be donated to Australia's Dementia Foundation in an effort to raise awareness of the disease that forced Young into an early retirement from his band in 2014 before his recent passing at the age of 64.

"The Dementia Foundation for Spark of Life is delighted to be a part of this tribute to one of music's great innovators, Malcolm Young," says Dementia Foundation Director and President Hilary Lee. Read more here.