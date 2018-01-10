Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Danzig Making Special Plans For 30th Anniversary
01-10-2018
Danzig

Glenn Danzig shared big news with fans via his Facebook page. He revealed that he is planning to launch some special shows to mark the 30th anniversary of Danzig this year.

Glenn formed Samhain, the precursor to Danzig, in 1983 after he left the Misfits, then following the final show from Samhain in the summer of 1986, he officially formed his namesake band which spawned the major hit "Mother '93", a remix of a track from their 1988 self-titled debut album.

Danzig posted the following message to fans about his anniversary plans, "Happy New Year to all! 2018 marks the incredible 30 year anniversary for Danzig and to commemorate the occasion, Danzig will be performing a limited number of special shows here in the US and Europe. We will keep you updated as we get info... stay tuned!" See the post here.

Danzig Making Special Plans For 30th Anniversary

