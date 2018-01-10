John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

The new release will be entitled "Live 94 (One Night In Nashville)" and as the name suggests it showcases Corabi revisiting the entire Motley Crue 1994 self-titled album.

It was captured during the Nashville stop of John's Motley 94 tour on October 27, 2015 at The Basement and features the singer and guitarist performing the entire album in full including the bonus track "10,000 Miles".

According to the announcement, "Live 94 (One Night In Nashville)" is a true live album which features no overdubs or backing tracks. Corabi had this to say, "I love the way this record came out. I wanted something pure, and I think we've got it here!"

He was backed on the tour by Jeremy Asbrock (guitar/vocals), Phil Shouse (guitar/vocals), Tommy Daley (guitar) and Ian Corabi (drums/percussions) and he had this to say about the group, "I have to congratulate the guys in my band for helping me do a live album with no backing tracks or extras!!! It's how it should've sounded live!!!"

Tracklisting:

1. Power to the Music (Live)

2. Uncle Jack (Live)

3. Hooligan's Holiday (Live)

4. Misunderstood (Live)

5. Loveshine" (Live)

6. Poison Apples (Live)

7. John Joins The Band (Live) *

8. Hammered (Live)

9. Til Death Do Us Part (Live)

10. Welcome to the Numb (Live)

11. Smoke the Sky (Live)

12 Here Is The Band (Live) *

13. Droppin' Like Flies (Live)

14. Driftaway (Live)

15. 10,000 Miles Away (Live) (Bonus Track)

* John speaks to the audience