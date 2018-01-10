Muse, Eminem, The Killers Lead Bonnaroo 2018

The event takes place between June 7 and 10 on "The Farm" at Great Stage Park, 60 miles southeast of Nashville. The eclectic lineup will provide something for everyone, from rap legends to pop and EDM acts.

In addition to the headliners, Bonnaroo 2018 includes Future, Paramore, Khalid, Sheryl Crow, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver, Kaskade, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rufus Du Sol, Chromeo, Playboi Carti, Mavis Staples, SuperJam, Grand Ole Opry, T-Pain and more. Read more here.