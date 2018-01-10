Nicki Minaj and Migos' Quavo Release 'She For Keeps' Video

Minaj and the Migos rapper have come together for the new track "She for Keeps," featuring a new music video that packed with retro references throughout.

The colorful clip opens with a cassette tape being placed into an old-school boombox, and is set in a retro diner reminiscent of Jack Rabbit Slims, the diner where John Travolta and Uma Thurman danced in Pulp Fiction. The clip was previously an Apple music exclusive but is now available widely. Watch the video here.