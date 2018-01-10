|
Steven Tyler Announces Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala
.
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has announced that he has teamed up with Live Nation for the inaugural Janie's Fund gala and Grammy Awards viewing party. The special event will be taking place at the RED Studios Hollywood on Sunday, January 28, 2018 and will include a red carpet, a multi-course dinner menu designed by Trisha Yearwood, a viewing of the Grammy Awards. The night will be capped off by a special performance from Tyler and his Nashville based band Loving Mary. Steven had this to say, "The time has arrived to share what we've done and what we're striving for. "This inaugural gala is designed to bring my friends and family together so we can continue to provide uplifting and needed support for Janie's Fund. This gala is more than a night out, it's a break on through to the other side for these girls whose lives have been stunted. "It's an opportunity to learn of the valuable work we will be doing to get them there. It's time to bring the awareness out of the darkness and into the light for these girls, for all to see." According to the announcement, "Proceeds from the special event will benefit Janie's Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler in partnership with the national family services nonprofit Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls across America who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect."
