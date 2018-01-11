Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'

"Tequila" is a lovelorn number with vocals that address being able to drink anything, from whiskey to champagne without a problem. But when the scent of tequila is in the air, images of being with the girl that got away flood the vocalist's mind.

The song begins with a piano-driven intro, and the arrangement builds in emotion to an anthemic conclusion. The number is heightened by strong hooks, iconic harmonies and vivid imagery:

"When I taste tequila/ Baby I still see ya/ Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority T-shirt/ The same one you wore when we were sky-high in Colorado/ Lips pressed against the bottle swearing on a Bible/ Baby, I'll never leave ya'/ I remember how bad I need ya when I taste tequila." Listen to the song here.