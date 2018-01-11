Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour
01-11-2018
Dan Patlansky

(Noble) South African singer-songwriter and guitarist, Dan Patlansky has announced that blues singer Mollie Marriott will be the special guest on his upcoming UK Tour.

The tour will launched in support of Dan's new studio album Perfection Kills, which is set to be released on February 2nd. He is giving fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of the video for the track "Dog Day".

The album is the follow up to 2016's critically acclaimed Introvertigo which was voted #1 BluesRock Album 2016 by Blues Rock Review. Perfection Kills was recorded at Scherzo Productions, a recording studio in Dan's home town of Pretoria, South Africa. Dan chose Scherzo because he wanted to make a different sounding record and he felt it was the right studio for his vision.

"Dog Day" Video:

Dan Patlansky - Perfection Kills March 2018 Uk Tour
With Special Guest Mollie Marriott

Manchester, Deaf Institute Thursday 15 March

Newcastle, The Cluny Friday 16 March

Leek, Foxlowe Arts Centre Saturday 17 March

Bristol, The Tunnel Sunday 18 March

Sheffield, Greystones Tuesday 20 March

London, Borderline Wednesday 21 March

