Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
01-11-2018
.
Dierks Bentley

(Radio.com) Dierks Bentley will release the new album The Mountain later this year. Bentley broke the news on Instagram along with a video snippet of the title track, which features Bentley and his band in the studio contrasted with sweeping nature shots.

Before the big reveal, he teased the news with four other nature clips that didn't contain music. To celebrate the impending announcement, Bentley staged a surprise performance last night (Jan. 9) at his Nashville bar Whiskey Row.

The singer and his band performed the Alan Jackson classic "If Dallas Was In Tennessee" and other '90s country hits under the pseudonym DB and Western Sunrise. Watch the teaser for The Mountain and check out Dierks playing his bar as DB and Western Sunrise here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dierks Bentley Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dierks Bentley T-shirts and Posters

More Dierks Bentley News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour 2017 In Review

Dierks Bentley Makes Visit To Las Vegas First Responders

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

Dierks Bentley Releases New Song 'Hold the Light'

Music Artists Takes To Social Media For Solar Eclipse

Dierks Bentley Releases 'What The Hell Did I Say' Video

Dierks Bentley Forced To Wear Penguins Jersey After Losing Bet

Dierks Bentley Reveals He Is Taking An Unusual Vacation

Dierks Bentley's 3-Year-Old Son Injured On Tour


More Stories for Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- Moody Blues Ray Thomas Dead at 76- Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event- Radiohead Sue Lana Del Rey- more

Page Too:
Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues- New Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Track In 'Black Panther' Trailer- Nicki Minaj and Migos' Quavo Release Video- more

Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour- Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl- Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview

Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song

Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies

More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute

Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary

OneRepublic Concert Film Coming Next Month

The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video

Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video

Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video

Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour

Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore

Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip

Michelle LeBlanc Announces New EP 'A Man Like You'

A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced

• more

Page Too News Stories
Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced

Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released

Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'

Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future

Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance

Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic

Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'

Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo

Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video

Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos

Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever

G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad

Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.