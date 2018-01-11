|
Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
.
(Radio.com) The rollout of Iggy Azalea's Digital Distortion album did not go as planned in 2017, but the "Team" singer is continuing to look ahead to releasing new music this year. Iggy will regroup in 2018 with a new single and an A-list collaborator. During a Monster Products press conference at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the Australian MC announced not only a product line with the company but her new single "Savior" featuring Migos' Quavo will debut in early February. She added that "Savior" will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Monster, ensuring millions of eyeballs on her next musical outing. This will be the next offering from Iggy who began sharing previously unreleased material via social media before the end of 2017. She also confirmed in November that her next album, under a new label, will be titled Surviving the Summer. Read more here.
Iggy will regroup in 2018 with a new single and an A-list collaborator. During a Monster Products press conference at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the Australian MC announced not only a product line with the company but her new single "Savior" featuring Migos' Quavo will debut in early February.
She added that "Savior" will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Monster, ensuring millions of eyeballs on her next musical outing. This will be the next offering from Iggy who began sharing previously unreleased material via social media before the end of 2017. She also confirmed in November that her next album, under a new label, will be titled Surviving the Summer. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview
• Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song
• Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies
• More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute
• Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary
• OneRepublic Concert Film Coming Next Month
• The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video
• Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video
• Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video
• Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour
• Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore
• Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip
• Michelle LeBlanc Announces New EP 'A Man Like You'
• A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'
• Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future
• Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance
• Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic
• Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'
• Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
• Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video
• Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos
• Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
• G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad
• Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.