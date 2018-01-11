Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos

'They are challenging," Clarkson said, referring to raising children. 'Wine is necessary. They're great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you're like 'Damn.' They call you out. They teach me."

Clarkson has two children with her husband Brandon Blackstock and she's the stepmother to two other children. The OG American Idol winner said she learns as much from her kids as they learn from her and Blackstock.

'I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They're watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y'all," she said. 'I hope with our two boys and our two girls that they see their parents as successful, loving and respectful people 'cause that's what we want for them." Read more here.