Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'

"I'm always excited for new JT music… Here's my cover of Filthy!," Ell shared on YouTube. "I've been out on the road in the studio a lot. So I hope I'll be coming to see you guys on the road soon….let me know what you want me to cover next!"

Watch a video clip of Lindsay Ell performing her unique take on Justin Timberlake's big new single "Filthy" here.