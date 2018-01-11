Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview
01-11-2018
.
Metallica

MetalRock Films have released a new preview segment featuring Metallica's Lars Ulrich from the forthcoming first part of their two part The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal documentary series.

Part one of The Rise of L.A will be released on DVD on Janaury 19th and was directed by Bob Nalbandian and narratored by Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson.

The new preview clip features Ulrich looking back at Metallica's early influences and punk music. Watch it here. Nalbandian spoke with Billboard about the genre crossover that happened during that period, "Prior to thrash metal, punk and metal fans were outright adversaries in Los Angeles, but the early thrash metal shows brought the two forces together to rebel against the popular glam-rock movement that was so prevalent in Los Angeles in the '80s."

The DVD will also include Ann Boleyn (Hellion/New Renaissance Records), Bill Metoyer (Producer), Brian O'Brian (A La Carte), Brian Slagel (Metal Blade Records), Brian Tatler (Diamond Head), Chris Poland (Megadeth/OHM), Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Diego Negrete (MX Machine), Eric Peterson (Testament), Ernie C (Body Count), Felice Lococo & Kurt Markham (Overkill LA), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel/Testament), Greg Durschlag (The Weasels), Jay Reynolds (Malice), Joey Vera (Armored Saint), John Bush (Armored Saint/Anthrax), John Gallagher (Raven), Juan Garcia (Agent Steel/Abattoir/Body Count), Katon DePena (Hirax), Kevin Estrada (Photographer), Lloyd Grant (Defcon), Malcolm Dome (Journalist), Marty Friedman (Hawaii/Cacophony/Megadeth), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Monte Pittman (Prong/Madonna), Peter Baltes & Wolf Hoffmann (Accept), Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Phyllis Pollack (Journalist), Rocky George (Suicidal Tendencies), Scott Peterson (Cryptic Slaughter), Steven Craig (former manager of Slayer & Dark Angel), Stryper (Robert Sweet, Michael Sweet, Oz Fox, Tim Gaines), Tracey "Spacey T" Singleton (Sound Barrier/Gangland), Tracy Barnes (Radio PD), Vincent Price (Steel Prophet/Body Count), and William Howell (KNAC Radio Host a.k.a. DJ Will, former A&R Capitol Records and Metal Blade Records).

Check out the trailer here

