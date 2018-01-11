Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary
01-11-2018
The Unguided

The Unguided just released their new album "And the Battle Royale" to celebrate we asked guitarist Roger Sjunnesson to tell us about the song "Legendary". Here is the story:

"Legendary" was the first song that came out of my head when we started to put together material for our next full-length album. The style of it is very classic The Unguided (and also early Sonic syndicate) so fans who are familiar with our previous sound will recognize the elements in this track for sure. The song starts off with some badass riffage topped with melodies, goes into a catchy chorus and ends with some face melting breakdowns. This structure is very typical me, so the core parts of the songs basically wrote itself just by jamming on my guitar.

When we were about to hit the studio to record the album, I remember this track was one of our least favorite of all the material we had. We had several meetings discussing what material we should aim for to record, and this song was close to be cut out, since we thought it was weaker compared to the rest we had. But we considered it would be worth having some old stylish tracks included, so we kept it in. I think we had a pile of about thirteen full songs before we hit record, but to avoid bad luck, we stripped it down to ten!

Finally in the studio (Studio Radionika, Stockholm Sweden) this track started grew a lot on everyone. Usually you have a clear vision how the result of a song will be like in the end. But in this case, it changed radically during the process. Everything from the drums, guitars, keys, and vocal arrangements became far more overwhelming what we could ever imagine. And on top of that, our producer Dino Medanhodzic delivered a mixing job to die for. The track instantly become one of my favorites and I´m still gives it a spin every now and then. It also impressed a lot of people on our label since they suggested "Legendary" to the opening single, which must mean we did something right on this one!

Legendary will be featured on our upcoming album "And the Battle Royale" which was [recently] released through Napalm Records. Hold your balls and prepare to be Legendary!!

Interview by

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

