|
Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary
.
The Unguided just released their new album "And the Battle Royale" to celebrate we asked guitarist Roger Sjunnesson to tell us about the song "Legendary". Here is the story: "Legendary" was the first song that came out of my head when we started to put together material for our next full-length album. The style of it is very classic The Unguided (and also early Sonic syndicate) so fans who are familiar with our previous sound will recognize the elements in this track for sure. The song starts off with some badass riffage topped with melodies, goes into a catchy chorus and ends with some face melting breakdowns. This structure is very typical me, so the core parts of the songs basically wrote itself just by jamming on my guitar. When we were about to hit the studio to record the album, I remember this track was one of our least favorite of all the material we had. We had several meetings discussing what material we should aim for to record, and this song was close to be cut out, since we thought it was weaker compared to the rest we had. But we considered it would be worth having some old stylish tracks included, so we kept it in. I think we had a pile of about thirteen full songs before we hit record, but to avoid bad luck, we stripped it down to ten! Finally in the studio (Studio Radionika, Stockholm Sweden) this track started grew a lot on everyone. Usually you have a clear vision how the result of a song will be like in the end. But in this case, it changed radically during the process. Everything from the drums, guitars, keys, and vocal arrangements became far more overwhelming what we could ever imagine. And on top of that, our producer Dino Medanhodzic delivered a mixing job to die for. The track instantly become one of my favorites and I´m still gives it a spin every now and then. It also impressed a lot of people on our label since they suggested "Legendary" to the opening single, which must mean we did something right on this one! Legendary will be featured on our upcoming album "And the Battle Royale" which was [recently] released through Napalm Records. Hold your balls and prepare to be Legendary!! Interview by Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
"Legendary" was the first song that came out of my head when we started to put together material for our next full-length album. The style of it is very classic The Unguided (and also early Sonic syndicate) so fans who are familiar with our previous sound will recognize the elements in this track for sure. The song starts off with some badass riffage topped with melodies, goes into a catchy chorus and ends with some face melting breakdowns. This structure is very typical me, so the core parts of the songs basically wrote itself just by jamming on my guitar.
When we were about to hit the studio to record the album, I remember this track was one of our least favorite of all the material we had. We had several meetings discussing what material we should aim for to record, and this song was close to be cut out, since we thought it was weaker compared to the rest we had. But we considered it would be worth having some old stylish tracks included, so we kept it in. I think we had a pile of about thirteen full songs before we hit record, but to avoid bad luck, we stripped it down to ten!
Finally in the studio (Studio Radionika, Stockholm Sweden) this track started grew a lot on everyone. Usually you have a clear vision how the result of a song will be like in the end. But in this case, it changed radically during the process. Everything from the drums, guitars, keys, and vocal arrangements became far more overwhelming what we could ever imagine. And on top of that, our producer Dino Medanhodzic delivered a mixing job to die for. The track instantly become one of my favorites and I´m still gives it a spin every now and then. It also impressed a lot of people on our label since they suggested "Legendary" to the opening single, which must mean we did something right on this one!
Legendary will be featured on our upcoming album "And the Battle Royale" which was [recently] released through Napalm Records. Hold your balls and prepare to be Legendary!!
Interview by
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview
• Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song
• Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies
• More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute
• Singled Out: The Unguided's Legendary
• OneRepublic Concert Film Coming Next Month
• The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video
• Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video
• Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video
• Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour
• Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore
• Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip
• Michelle LeBlanc Announces New EP 'A Man Like You'
• A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'
• Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future
• Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance
• Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic
• Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'
• Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
• Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video
• Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos
• Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
• G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad
• Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.