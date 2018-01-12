Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years
01-12-2018
(Radio.com) The Arctic Monkeys are headed to The Woodlands to play Firefly Festival this June--a big deal considering this is the first show they've announced since their last string of dates in Fall 2014.

The last new stuff we heard from the band was 2013's AM, which brought us hits like 'R U Mine?" and 'Do I Wanna Know?" And while we were already pretty sure there'd be a new AM album coming out this year, the Firefly announcement is closing the gap on any doubts.

The band will headline Firefly alongside The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, with other notable bands on the lineup, including Odesza, Portugal. The Man, Foster The People, Alt-J, Lord Huron, Rag N' Bone Man, Royal Blood, Cold War Kids, Jimmy Eat World, Alice Merton, Welshly Arms, Courtship., The Glorious Sons, and tons more. See the full lineup here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

