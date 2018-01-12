Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details

The cruise will feature Gilbert in a pair of unique performances onboard, as well as an "up close, intense and personal Q&A session." "We want to take the entire BG Nation on vacation," Gilbert explained. "Have a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of coming together somewhere nobody has to drive, nobody has to go home and everybody can make friends.

"Obviously, we've never done this before, but then, that's how some of the coolest stuff happens. So, let's all be pirates for a few days. Hit the seas, see the Caribbean and rock as hard as the Norwegian Jade can handle." Read more here.