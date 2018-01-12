|
Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists
.
(Radio.com) Ann Wilson is paying her respects. The lead singer of classic rock band Heart has revealed that she is working on a new solo project honoring musicians that have passed. "There are a lot of changes in the works," Wilson shared on social media. "I am most excited about the recording endeavor we have just begun that has a working title, 'PDG' (project dead guys). It's a project very dear to me — a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few. "To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (Original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly, & Bebe le Strange etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can't wait for you to hear what we are doing!" The singer goes on to mention a handful of recently revealed solo tour dates, which kick off Jan. 12 in Charenton, LA. See the full post here.
"There are a lot of changes in the works," Wilson shared on social media. "I am most excited about the recording endeavor we have just begun that has a working title, 'PDG' (project dead guys). It's a project very dear to me — a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years: Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, Tom Petty, and Chris Cornell to name a few.
"To honor these great artists is my deepest pleasure and Mike Flicker (Original Heart producer; Dreamboat Annie, Magazine, Little Queen, Dog and Butterfly, & Bebe le Strange etc.) is working with me on this new record. It is thrilling work and I can't wait for you to hear what we are doing!"
The singer goes on to mention a handful of recently revealed solo tour dates, which kick off Jan. 12 in Charenton, LA. See the full post here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend
• The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour
• Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple
• Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years
• Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video
• Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance
• ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
• Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates
• Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video
• Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists
• Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album
• Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'
• HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'
• Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future
• Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance
• Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic
• Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'
• Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
• Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video
• Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos
• Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
• G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad
• Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.