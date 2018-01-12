HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video

The track explores the angst that comes along with artistic creation and quiet desperation of desire - the need to break through and be truly seen and heard, as well as the fear of disappearing and the pain of being invisible.

HiRSH had this to say, "Henry David Thoreau said, 'Most men lead lives of quiet desperation and die with their song still inside them.' This song explores just that. The need to create and express, and the fear that it will never be heard. That it will get stuck inside or lost along the way. Its intense but totally real, just like the struggle." Watch the video here.