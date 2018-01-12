Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line
01-12-2018
.
Mariah Carey

(Radio.com) Mariah Carey's tea is especially hot today. After setting social media aflame with her on-air request for hot tea while performing during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Carey is taking her tea meme to a line of official "I Was Told There Would Be Tea" merchandise.

"#Lambily, you asked for it!," Carey shared on Instagram with a link to the items, which includes three different shirts and one mug. "Here are some tea-shirts for you."

Two of the shirts and the mug are emblazoned with "I Was Told There Would Be Tea" with a photo of Carey. The third shirt reproduces Carey's NYE Instagram post with the hashtag #FoundMyTea. See photos of the merch items in the gallery here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

