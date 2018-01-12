Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour
01-12-2018
.
Miranda Lambert

(Radio.com) Country superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town have announced that they will be spending the summer together when they hit the road for a co-headlining tour.

The initial dates for the Bandwagon Tour have been revealed that as of now the American is set to kick off on July 12 in Charlotte, NC and run through August 24 in Clarkston, MI.

Before the tour launches, both acts will be playing through the spring. Lambert will be joined by Jon Pardi for her Livin' Like Hippies tour, which starts on January 18 in Greenville, South Carolina.

And Little Big Town will launch a tour February 8 in Oklahoma City in support of their new album The Breaker (out February 24). Kacey Musgraves and Midland will open. See the announced dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

