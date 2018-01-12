Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

The band was finally inducted in 2016 after being snubbed for two decades. Glover spoke about the Rock Hall to Morgan Richards Interviews and had this to say, "It's not that special to us. I mean, it's special that people support us, yes - we're very thankful for that. And lots of people - from Metallica to Alice Cooper to Rush, lots of people - wondered why we weren't in there.

"Actually, we didn't get it twice before we got it, and what do you answer that with? Well, it's not that important to us. And now that we've got it, it's still not that important to us. It hasn't changed my life in any way except I got a gong and a free mug. But it's a bit of icing on the cake.

"A friend of mine, when he was getting an award like that, said, 'The real reward for what you do is getting onstage and playing. Every night, that's the reward.' Something like a recognition like, it's just a little bit of icing on the cake - that's all. It's not that important." Watch the full interview below: