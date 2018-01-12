Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple
01-12-2018
.
Deep Purple

Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover said in a recent interview that the band doesn't find their long-overdue Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction that important.

The band was finally inducted in 2016 after being snubbed for two decades. Glover spoke about the Rock Hall to Morgan Richards Interviews and had this to say, "It's not that special to us. I mean, it's special that people support us, yes - we're very thankful for that. And lots of people - from Metallica to Alice Cooper to Rush, lots of people - wondered why we weren't in there.

"Actually, we didn't get it twice before we got it, and what do you answer that with? Well, it's not that important to us. And now that we've got it, it's still not that important to us. It hasn't changed my life in any way except I got a gong and a free mug. But it's a bit of icing on the cake.

"A friend of mine, when he was getting an award like that, said, 'The real reward for what you do is getting onstage and playing. Every night, that's the reward.' Something like a recognition like, it's just a little bit of icing on the cake - that's all. It's not that important." Watch the full interview below:

advertisement

Deep Purple Music, DVDs, Books and more

Deep Purple T-shirts and Posters

More Deep Purple News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea 2017 In Review

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse 2017 In Review

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again 2017 In Review

Whitesnake Release Video For Deep Purple Classic Performance

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Sue Accountant Over Missing Millions Of Dollars 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Release Birds Of Prey Live Video From Hellfest

Deep Purple Preview Forthcoming Documentary

Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest


More Stories for Deep Purple

Deep Purple Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Page Too:
Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues- New Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples Track In 'Black Panther' Trailer- Nicki Minaj and Migos' Quavo Release Video- more

Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour- Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl- Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates

Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'

HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video

Singled Out: MYJA's Flood

• more

Page Too News Stories
Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced

Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released

Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'

Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future

Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance

Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic

Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'

Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo

Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video

Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos

Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever

G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad

Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.