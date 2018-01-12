|
Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album
.
Translator frontman Steve Barton has announced the release of his 7th solo album, which is a triple album that will be entitled "Tall Tales and Alibis" and is set to be released March 2, 2018 on Sleepless Records. We were sent the following details: The three albums which make up Tall Tales And Alibis each have their own unique feel. Album One is filled with more upbeat songs, and the first of three piano songs. Album Two captures a moody vibe - and is all sung in Barton's lower register. There is a cover of "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" and a slow quiet dark version of Steve's Translator hit "Unalone." He plays and sings everything on these two records himself, and produced these tracks at his studio in Portland.
The three albums which make up Tall Tales And Alibis each have their own unique feel. Album One is filled with more upbeat songs, and the first of three piano songs. Album Two captures a moody vibe - and is all sung in Barton's lower register. There is a cover of "In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning" and a slow quiet dark version of Steve's Translator hit "Unalone." He plays and sings everything on these two records himself, and produced these tracks at his studio in Portland.
• Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend
• The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour
• Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple
• Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years
• Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video
• Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance
• ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
• Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates
• Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video
• Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists
• Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album
• Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'
• HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'
• Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future
• Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance
• Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic
• Lindsay Ell Unplugs For Cover Of Justin Timberlake's 'Filthy'
• Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo
• Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video
• Mariah Carey's 'Hero' Gets Snow Day Remix From School Principal
• Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos
• Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever
• G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad
• Willie Nelson Forced to Cancel Shows For Health Issues
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.