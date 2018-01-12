|
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
.
ZZ Top icon Billy Gibbons has issued a statement to address some controversy surrounding confusion about his current Up Close & Personal events in Australia. Gibbon's sent over the following: "Audience expectations regarding Billy Gibbons' role as a performing musician in the recent Up Close & Personal dates through Australia seem not to have been in line with what he was asked to do when his services were engaged last year. "Mr. Gibbons was contracted to appear on those dates to discuss his passion for custom cars and hot rods with Jimmy Shine and to sign autographs and greet fans with no musical component called for or anticipated in the arrangement. It should be noted that, based on that understanding, he didn't even bring, nor did he request musical equipment appropriate to such a performance. "It appears that these dates were promoted in such a way as miscommunicate to ticket holders that a substantial musical performance would be part of these events. Billy Gibbons, ever the consummate professional, had not planned nor prepared that kind of program and regrets that his role in those dates appears to him been grossly misstated." We found the following promotional pitch for Saturday Night's event in New South Wales posted on Facebook: "Billy's Up Close & Personal Show consists of intimate life stories, while kicking back with Billy as he plays and reflects on some of his favorite tunes and famous riffs. "To perform some of his greatest hits Billy will be joined by his Australian band the Billy T'Zz. Also accompanying Billy will be his long time friend, Hot Rod guru Jimmy Shine, as they share their "Rock and Rod" stories. "This is the only time you can see Billy 'Up Close & Personal' and outside of his normal ZZ Top roll."
We found the following promotional pitch for Saturday Night's event in New South Wales posted on Facebook: "Billy's Up Close & Personal Show consists of intimate life stories, while kicking back with Billy as he plays and reflects on some of his favorite tunes and famous riffs.
"To perform some of his greatest hits Billy will be joined by his Australian band the Billy T'Zz. Also accompanying Billy will be his long time friend, Hot Rod guru Jimmy Shine, as they share their "Rock and Rod" stories.
"This is the only time you can see Billy 'Up Close & Personal' and outside of his normal ZZ Top roll."
