Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues
(Gibson) Eric Clapton has been talking to the BBC about the new hard-hitting movie profiling his career, Life In 12 Bars, and at admits that - at the age of 72 - he's increasingly anxious about playing live-and going deaf. Clapton told presenter Steve Wright he was worried about being able to play guitar and sing "proficiently" due to the ailments he has including tinnitus. "I am still going to work. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park [British Summer Time Festival] in July. The only thing I am concerned with now is I am going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work. "I'm hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because I'm a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it's amazing to myself I'm still here." Clapton admitted last year that he's been in pain after damaging his nervous system, which is why he's finding it hard to perform, however, he's "come to terms with it.'" He said: "I've had quite a lot of pain over the last year. It started with lower back pain, and turned into what they call peripheral neuropathy. [It's] hard work to play the guitar and I've had to come to terms with the fact that it will not improve." Clapton says he will thus limit his shows to avoid "embarrassing myself." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
