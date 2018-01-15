|
Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song
.
(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac are streaming a previously-unheard early version of their track "Monday Morning" ahead of the January 19 release of an expanded reissue of their self-titled 1975 album. Written by Lindsey Buckingham, the tune was originally intended for the second Buckingham Nicks album but went on to become the opening track on Fleetwood Mac's tenth studio record when the guitarist and Stevie Nicks joined the lineup following Bob Welch's departure a year earlier. "Monday Morning" joins a previously-unreleased version of "Landslide" as the latest preview to the project, which will be available in a variety of configurations including a 3CD/DVD/LP Deluxe Edition, an expanded 2CD package, a single CD edition, and via digital download and streaming services. The 1975 release delivered Fleetwood Mac their first US No. 1 album while setting the stage for the monster smash, "Rumours", two years later, a record that went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 40 million copies worldwide. Following the "Fleetwood Mac" reissue, the group will become the first band honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year at the music industry charity's January 26 event at Radio City Music Hall in New York. "It's a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award," says Mick Fleetwood. "Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares' guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need." Listen to the song here.
