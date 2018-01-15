Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach'
01-15-2018
.
Jack White

(hennemusic) Jack White is sharing details of his third album, "Boarding House Reach", which will see its release on March 23. The rocker self-produced his first record in four years, which he recorded at his Third Man Studio in Nashville, TN, as well as Sear Sound in New York, NY, and Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

White wrote and conceived "Boarding House Reach" while holed up in a spartan apartment in Nashville with literally no outside world distractions, using the same kind of gear he had when he was 15 years old: a quarter-inch four-track tape recorder, a simple mixer, and the most basic of instrumentation.

For the follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto", White recorded with a new lineup of musicians that includes drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger), synthesizer player DJ Harrison, keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive, Talib Kweli, John Scofield), percussionist Bobby Allende (David Byrne), and backing vocalists Ann & Regina McCrary of Nashville's legendary gospel trio The McCrary Sisters.

"Boarding House Reach" is being previewed with a video for the project's lead single, "Connected By Love", the first song the rocker wrote for the project.

"I just started humming notes out loud, staring out the window," White tells Rolling Stone. "After that, you really can't explain it. You just have to get out of the way and let it happen. And you don't really notice it as it's happening."

Audio of a second track, "Respect Commander", has also been issued to give fans a taste of the scope of the record. Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jack White Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach'

Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song

Jack White Returns With New Single 'Connected By Love'

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Jack White Teases Fans With Video Montage

Jack White's Next Album Is Practically Done

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration


More Stories for Jack White

Jack White Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL' - more

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm

Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue

John Fogerty Very Upset By The 'Proud Mary' Movie

Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues

Jack White Reveals Details For New Album 'Boarding House Reach'

Fleetwood Mac Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song

Incubus Release New Music Video for 'Loneliest'

Elvis Costello's 'Alison' Stripped-Down On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris

Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'

Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan To Perform On 'SNL'

Zac Brown Band Announce Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour

Camila Cabello Celebrates Album Release With Heartfelt Message to Fans

Scotty McCreery Releases New Song 'Wherever You Are'

Seal Clarifies His Oprah And Harvey Weinstein Social Media Meme

Mary J. Blige Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Phillip Phillips Releases New TRack 'Into the Wild'

Marshmello Releases Lil Peep Collaboration 'Spotlight'

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line

Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.