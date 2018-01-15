Zac Brown Band Announce Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour

"'Down The Rabbit Hole Live' is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence," Zac Brown explained in a press statement. "This summer, we'll bring the fans along that journey with us."

The tour runs through Sept. 22, wrapping up in San Diego, CA, when the band performs with the Eagles and the Doobie Brothers. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Thursday, January 19th 10AM local time. Legacy and Zamily presale begins Tuesday, 1/16 at 10am local time. Get details about the Zamily here and see the band's full tour itinerary here.