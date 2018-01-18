Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings and Video Part Of Tribute
01-18-2018
Prince

(Radio.com) This April will mark two years since Prince's passing. To celebrate his life and legacy, his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota will hold a four-day celebration of music which will include the theatrical concert event Prince: Live on the Big Screen.

The tribute show will feature his all-star band with special guests accompanied by 'newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince." The show is scheduled to takes place at the Target Center on April 21.

The concert is one of many events planned during Celebration 2018, which runs from April 19-22, according to Billboard. Read more here.

