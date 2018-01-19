Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
01-19-2018
French Montana

(Radio.com) Diddy has announced plans to donate $200,000 to French Montana's Unforgettable healthcare campaign -- an initiative that works to improve maternal health outcomes in Uganda. Specifically, the Suubi "Hope" Health Center will receive Diddy's generous gift.

French Montana and The Weeknd each gave $100,000 to the initiative, bringing the total celebrity haul to $400,000 and counting. Diddy's contribution includes $100,000 from his spirits label Ciroc, plus a matching donation from his own checkbook.

"I've always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders - and to honor their hustle along the way," Diddy said in a statement. "In addition to passing the torch to French, I'm showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

