|
Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
.
(Radio.com) Diddy has announced plans to donate $200,000 to French Montana's Unforgettable healthcare campaign -- an initiative that works to improve maternal health outcomes in Uganda. Specifically, the Suubi "Hope" Health Center will receive Diddy's generous gift. French Montana and The Weeknd each gave $100,000 to the initiative, bringing the total celebrity haul to $400,000 and counting. Diddy's contribution includes $100,000 from his spirits label Ciroc, plus a matching donation from his own checkbook. "I've always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders - and to honor their hustle along the way," Diddy said in a statement. "In addition to passing the torch to French, I'm showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible." Read more here.
French Montana and The Weeknd each gave $100,000 to the initiative, bringing the total celebrity haul to $400,000 and counting. Diddy's contribution includes $100,000 from his spirits label Ciroc, plus a matching donation from his own checkbook.
"I've always said my purpose is to inspire and empower the next generation to become great leaders - and to honor their hustle along the way," Diddy said in a statement. "In addition to passing the torch to French, I'm showing my support for the work he is doing in Uganda. Not only will Ciroc be donating $100,000 to support the organization Mama Hope, I am matching the donation so that our stories and successes can benefit as many people as possible." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute
• Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations
• Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
• Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video
• Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show
• Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'
• Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour
• Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
• Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour
• A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe
• Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson)
• Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book
• Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake
• Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'
• Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees
• Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
• Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse
• Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour
• Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video
• Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
• Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show
• Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video
• 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' Used For School Snow Day Announcement
• Louis Tomlinson Donates $10K To Help Fan With Cerebral Palsy
• Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'
• Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online
• Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film
• Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO
• Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo
• Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.