Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

The clip opens with career footage of Justin performing hits like "Sexyback" and "Cry Me A River." Then we see Timberlake exiting a black SUV at a performance or rehearsal venue. He describes how high the stakes are when millions of people are watching.

"I am getting an opportunity to have the stage to myself. I believe it's also the place where there's nothing wrong with giving people what they want," he says.

During the preview, Justin is seen circling up with his backup dancers, surveying the stage and carrying a guitar. "For 12 or 13 minutes, we'll have a really good time," he says.

Take a peek behind the scenes of Justin's Super Bowl set here.