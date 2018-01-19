Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees

"Despacito"- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber": You probably heard Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito" everywhere you went this past year. The track was co-written by Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Erika Ender. The song became the ultimate hit when Justin Bieber was thrown into the mix. "Despacito" earned the Puerto Rican singer and rapper a No. 1 smash which was also named the most streamed song of 2017.



"That's What I Like" – Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like" was the second single to be released from his 24K Magic album. The singer-songwriter's certified-platinum R&B track is a flashback to the early '90s. We agree with Vulture when they say, "You'll probably hear it at weddings forever." Mars has earned a total of six nominations at this year's GRAMMYs. See who else made the list here.