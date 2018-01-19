Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years
01-19-2018
.
Squirrel Nut Zippers

(Gibson) Fans of the swing revival of the mid-to-late Nineties will remember bands like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cherry Poppin' Daddies, the Brian Setzer Orchestra and Squirrel Nut Zippers. Now, eighteen years after they last released a studio album, the Jimbo Mathus-led Zippers are set to reignite their unique brand of New Orleans hot jazz and vaudeville sounds with their newest album, Beasts of Burgundy.

The band, which exploded into the mainstream with their 1996 album Hot, sold over three million albums between then and the turn of the millennium. They continued touring before going on hiatus in 2010. In 2016, Mathus reformed the group, with a new line-up, stating, "It's not a reunion, it's a revival" and they're now ready to unleash their new album.

According to Mathus, "The Zippers have always been full of outlandish characters which provide great self-referential material for songs. The new revival of the band is no exception and, since we rehearsed the new show on Burgundy St in New Orleans, I thought of this title and story about the 'Beasts' who accidentally miss Mardi Gras." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

