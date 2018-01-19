Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years

The band, which exploded into the mainstream with their 1996 album Hot, sold over three million albums between then and the turn of the millennium. They continued touring before going on hiatus in 2010. In 2016, Mathus reformed the group, with a new line-up, stating, "It's not a reunion, it's a revival" and they're now ready to unleash their new album.

According to Mathus, "The Zippers have always been full of outlandish characters which provide great self-referential material for songs. The new revival of the band is no exception and, since we rehearsed the new show on Burgundy St in New Orleans, I thought of this title and story about the 'Beasts' who accidentally miss Mardi Gras." Read more here.