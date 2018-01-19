Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video
01-19-2018
.
Macklemore

(Radio.com) Hit after hit, the latest album from Macklemore is proving to be a must-listen for just about every kind of music fan. Of course, one reason why Gemini may garner Mack his first solo GRAMMY nomination could be the chemistry the Seattle rapper has with each of his collaborators.

From Kesha to Lil Yachty, Gemini features a legit who's who of stars. Other guests on Macklemore's first solo studio album without Ryan Lewis in over a decade include Skylar Grey, Offset, Reignwolf, Xperience, and more. Gemini dropped back in September with "Glorious" as the lead single. That was followed up with "Marmalade" featuring Lil Yachty. And now, Gemini's latest single, "Good Old Days" featuring Kesha, has been received with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Radio.com had the chance to catch up with Macklemore recently and decided to play a game of Three Words with the star. We asked Mack to describe not only collaborators but also some fellow stars in just three words! Watch the exclusive interview here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

