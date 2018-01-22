Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour

"After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole "Hysteria" album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year," says bassist Rick Savage. "From 'Women' to 'Love and Affection' plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations!! We can't wait."

These will be the first Def Leppard UK and Eire tour dates since a sold-out arena run in 2015. A Rock Brigade Concert Club exclusive pre-sale & VIP Packages are available starting Wednesday, January 24, with general public tickets on sale beginning Friday, January 26 at 9AM local time. See the dates here.