Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged
01-22-2018
.
(Radio.com) Congratulations are in order for pop star Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn on their engagement after the signer shared the big news with fans via social media.

The singer made the announcement via his official Instagram account, writing: "Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

For those who are not British, "chuffed" means very pleased. Check out Ed's sweet announcement post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

